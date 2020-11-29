Gladys Sawyer

Gladys Annette Gallop Sawyer
HARBINGER - Gladys Annette Gallop Sawyer, 85, of 227 Church Road, Harbinger, NC passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Annette was born March 21, 1935 in Harbinger, NC to the late Russell Lee Gallop and Hilda Mae Owens Gallop. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, Nathan Dean Sawyer, Sr. and is survived by her three siblings, Walter Gallop Sr., Ginger Bowden, and Betty Midgett and their respective families; her children, Lynette Sawyer and Nathan Dean Sawyer, Jr.; her grandchildren, Deanna Carriveau (Jon) and James Jackson Given Jr. (Amanda); and her great grandchild James Jackson Given, III. She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Nanette Sawyer Given.
Annette worked for the Quality Inn John Yancey for thirty-four years, starting with a clerk position and working her way up to hotel accountant. She was a respected and beloved member of her community and a member of Powells Point Christian Church. She always had a kind word for everyone, was fiercely independent, and will be sincerely missed by her family and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Powells Point Christian Church with Chaplain Walter Gallop officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Twiford Funeral home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is servicing the family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.