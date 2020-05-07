Glenda White

Glenda Onley White
ELIZABETH CITY - Glenda Onley White, age 76, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A lifelong resident of Elizabeth City, she was born on June 13, 1943 to the late Quinton and Elma Onley. Glenda lived a life devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Jean Bateman.
Known lovingly to all as Grannie, she was a mother and grandmother to so many over the years. She treasured every birthday, marriage, graduation, birth, sports activity, field trip and dance recital she attended. She blessed many with whom she crossed paths within her time on this earth with her big heart and loving soul. Her love and guidance to so many over the years, has no doubt contributed to whom each one of them is today. She was also faithful member of First Christian Church in Elizabeth City. Glenda enjoyed time spent with family, especially at the holidays, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren swim and play outdoors; and most of all, a good breakfast biscuit from Bojangles.
Surviving are her daughter, Deann Boyce and husband Terry of Elizabeth City; her sons, Kevin White and Mike White and wife Nikki of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Tabitha Simpson and husband Derek, Ashton Cartwright and husband Brandon, Stormi Ballance, Sydni White, Dale White and Averi White; great-grandchildren, Briley, Kennedi, Tanner, Haddie and River; a brother, Quinton "Bud" Onley and wife Jeannette; two sisters, Gail Hobbs and Deloris Meads and husband Vance; two sisters-in-law, Wilma Harris and husband Marion and Sybil Sowerby and husband Craig, all of Elizabeth City; and many beloved nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.
The family expresses deep gratitude to her hospice nurses; Barbara, Amanda, Corinne and April for the wonderful care they provided during a difficult time.
Due to the current conditions and restrictions associated with the Corona Virus, a memorial service is being planned for a later date at First Christian Church in Elizabeth City. The arrangements, when complete, will be announced by her family. Condolences will be received at the home of her daughter, Deann at 809 Westwood Drive in Elizabeth City. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or the American Heart Association, 3131 RDU Center Drive, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.