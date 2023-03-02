Glenn White

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
RALEIGH - Glenn Crawford White, age 80, of Raleigh, NC, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Sunrise at North Hills, Raleigh, NC. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on August 5, 1942, to the late John E. White and Leah Jones White. After three years in service in the US Army, Glenn earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from East Carolina University. He attended Wake Forest United Methodist Church. He retired after 30 years as a budget analyst for the North Carolina State Budget Office in Raleigh. Glenn was awarded The Long Leaf Pine by Governor Hunt in 1994.
In addition to his beloved wife, Joan Skinner White, of 10 years, he is survived by daughter, Gina Anne Brown of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren, Logan Andrew Brown, Mason Avery Carroll, and Owen Riley Carroll; and brother, J. Nelson White and wife, Elizabeth, of Elizabeth City, NC and a brother-in-law, Blair Otts of Elizabeth City, NC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Otts.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time. The family suggests by celebrating Glenn's life, please make a memorial donation to one's favorite charity or enjoy a dinner with family or friends. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the White Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
