Glenn White

Glenn Crawford White

RALEIGH - Glenn Crawford White, age 80, of Raleigh, NC, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Sunrise at North Hills, Raleigh, NC. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on August 5, 1942, to the late John E. White and Leah Jones White. After three years in service in the US Army, Glenn earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from East Carolina University. He attended Wake Forest United Methodist Church. He retired after 30 years as a budget analyst for the North Carolina State Budget Office in Raleigh. Glenn was awarded The Long Leaf Pine by Governor Hunt in 1994.

