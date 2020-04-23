Glennie M. Dunston, Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY - Glennie M. Dunston, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Due to Covid-19 guidelines please contact funeral home for attendance. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.

Glennie Dunston Jr. leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Deveney (Kaye) Dunston; daughters, Nicole Dunston and Glenda Dunston (Delbert); sons, Michael Sykes, Travis Dunston (Francesca) and Glennie Dunston III; sisters, Frances Caldwell (Willie), Theresa Hardy, Vicky Cuffee and Patricia Tillett; brothers, Michael Dunston, Thurman Dunston (Gwendolyn), Herbert Dunston (Faye), Alvin Dunston, Zachary Dunston and Tony Dunston; thirteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Dunston family.

