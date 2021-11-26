Glennwood Williams

Glennwood Elton "Lil One" Williams

WATERBURY, CT - Glennwood Elton "Lil One" Williams was born July 1, 1958 to the late Johnnie Walter Williams and Elmira Marie Brooks.

He transitioned November 17, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury, Conn.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home at 1pm. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm.

He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters Rashida Williams (Aaron), Kathy Williams (Jerry), Melinda Lopez (Jose). A step-father, Shelton Brooks and a host of other relatives and friends.

