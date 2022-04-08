Ms. Gloria Ann Gorham, 65 of Elizabeth City, NC, transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Brian Center Rehab Center, Hertford, NC. Her life will be celebrated on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Javan Leach, Officiating. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. She will rest in Dove's Landing Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories: two children, Terhran Gorham (Yulonda) of Norfolk, VA and T'Shawn Gorham (Daniel) of Elizabeth City, NC; her father, William Calvin Gorham, Sr., of Elizabeth City, NC; three grandchildren, Heaven Rountree of Elizabeth City, NC, Makala Mosley of Ashville, NC and Promise Burke of Norfolk, VA; one brother, Adolph R. Gorham (Joann) of Hertford, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. The Gorham family has entrusted Ann's remains into the caring and professional hands of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.