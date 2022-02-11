Gloria Ballance

ELIZABETH CITY - Gloria Faye Ballance, 60, of 1179 Lynch's Corner Road, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Born in Pasquotank County on April 2, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Jimmie Sylvester Ballance and Hattie Piland Ballance. Employed with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Elizabeth City, she also worked with Avon and was known by many in the community as the "Newland Avon Lady".
Surviving is her sister, Vanessa B. Johnson (husband, Doug); a brother, Lawrence Ballance (wife, Gail), both of Elizabeth City; two nieces, Karen Hoffman (husband, Brian) and Ashley Stallings (husband, Dean); a nephew, Michael Johnson; a great-niece, Kadyn Hoffman; two great-nephews, Brandon Hoffman and Jackson Stallings; and her best friend and companion, David "Big Tom" Hewitt.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor Jay Rivenbark. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Monday, and other times at the residence.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.