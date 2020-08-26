Gloria Jean Harden Bryant
ELIZABETH CITY - Gloria Jean Harden Bryant, 65, of Elizabeth City, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Mrs. Bryant was born in Pasquotank County on April 11, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Henderson and Bettie Marie Twiddy Harden.
Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Robert Nelson Bryant; and other extended family members from the Harden and Twiddy families.
At her request, no services will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
