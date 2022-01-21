Gloria Cumbia

Gloria Wright Allman Cumbia
EDENTON - Gloria Wright Allman Cumbia, 95, of Edenton, NC went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by family singing her favorite hymns. She was born in Asheville, NC to the late Cecil and Georgia Gasperson Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 6 years, Tommy Allman (d.1959) and her husband of 52 years, Robert Cumbia (d.2015) and siblings Georgia McElreath, Cecil "Buck" Wright, Kathleen Almeda, Jena Kelejian, Geary Wright, and grandson Robert Pierce.
She moved to Portsmouth, VA in 1941 where she graduated from Mrs. Warren's Private School and worked as a pharmacy assistant at Irwin's Pharmacy. She received her teaching certificate at William & Mary and taught at South Norfolk Christian School. Gloria & Robert were active members of Sweethaven Baptist Church and worked together managing their American and Phillips 66 Stations and raising their 7 children. They moved to Edenton, NC in 1978 and became faithful members of Immanuel Baptist Church. Gloria worked as the Elementary Ed Supervisor at their Christian School, and as a seamstress of beautiful curtains & decor for many Edenton homes.
Left to cherish the memory of this amazing woman are her children, Gloria Ann Allman, Mike Cumbia (Mary), Jim Allman (Tamera), Kathleen Allman Futrell (Don), Nelda Allman Powell, Robin Cumbia, and Beth Cumbia Fisher (Terry); her sister, Pennie Neumann (Glenn); as well as 22 grandkids, 48 great-grandkids and 15 great-great grandkids, who will always remember her love and kindness, teaching them about Jesus, encouraging them to read, teaching them to drive on country roads, and always helping those in need.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 29th, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Joey Nixon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any chapter of the American Heart Association, or online at www.heart.org.
