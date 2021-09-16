Gloria Elizabeth Williams, 81 of Barco, NC departed from this earthly life on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Jarvisburg, NC with Rev. Reginald Saunders, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Cemetery, Barco, NC. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.
