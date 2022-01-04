Gloria Faye Coker

Gloria Faye Cahoon Coker
ELIZABETH CITY - Gloria Faye Cahoon Coker, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. She was born on March 19, 1950 in Columbia, NC, the daughter of the late James Madison and Nellie Mae Cahoon and was the wife of the late John Stephen Coker, Sr. She was a former member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Coker is survived by six sons, Stephen Coker, Jr. and wife Huyla of Camden, NC, Dan Coker and wife Anna, Wesley Coker and wife Carrie, Shawn Coker and wife Jill, Donavan Coker and wife Amanda, and Aaron Coker all of Elizabeth City, NC; fifteen grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Kelsey, Paige, Allie, Gracie, Libby, Aiden, Sam, Breyden, Bayla, Brewstyn, Joel, Bevany, and Raegan Coker; and her best friend/sister, Iris Fulk of VA. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Coleman, Sue Rose, Jack "Bug" Cahoon, and Charlie "Tippy" Cahoon; and father-in-law, John W. Coker of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by siblings, Dana Seto and James M. "Snookie" Cahoon.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Buzzard officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service under the carport of the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Coker family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Coker or to send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.