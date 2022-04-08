Gloria Faye Turner, 67, of Hertford, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Porter's Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Hertford, NC, with Pastor Otis G. Brothers, Officiating. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her loving memories three children, Tracy Elliott of Hertford, NC, Darryl Elliott (LaDetra) of Elizabeth City, NC and Michael Elliott of Hertford, NC; ten grandchildren, Jasmine Jones, Sanaa Jones, Naji Elliott, ZyAsia Elliott, D'Niyah Elliott, Taliyah Griffin, Semaj Mckinney, J'seannah Felton, M'Ciyah Kee and Londyn Cowell; one great-grandchild, RaJi Elliott; two sisters, Mamie Parker (David, Sr.,) and Angela Turner both of Hertford, NC; one aunt, Dorothy B. Newby (Rev. G. Curtis) of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Faye's remains rest in the caring and comforting hands of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
