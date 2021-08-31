Gloria Marie Clark Hendrix went home to the Lord and her beloved husband, Billy Joe Hendrix, Sr. on August 28, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gloria was an avid crafter and could create the most amazing things including bird carvings. She was a charter member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 399 of Elizabeth City with her Aunt Doris May White. Both achieved their KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) goal. Gloria accompanied her husband to several states relocating the family because Billy was in the Coast Guard. In the travels she worked at various occupations. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her mother, Bertha Clay Twiford Clark Sawyer; her father, Isaac Woodrow Clark; step-father, William B. Hoggard Sawyer, Sr.; brothers, Charles Isaac Clark, Woodrow Clark and Burt Sawyer and a brother in law, James Allen Smith. Those left to miss and cherish her memories are her daughter, Diane; her son, Billy, Jr. (Rochelle); grandsons, Bryan Burhenne (Kerry), Don Magrini (Dani), and Joseph Hendrix; granddaughter, Sarah Hupp; great grandsons, Levi, Trevor, Michael “Mo”, Jacob and Charlie, sister; Brenda Smith; brothers, William B. Sawyer, Jr. (Faye), D. Henry Sawyer (Bonnie); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Bill Blake. Twiford Funeral Home 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Hendrix. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to McBride United Methodist Church, PO Box 311, South Mills, NC 27976 or the charity of your choice. Please respect the family privacy at this time and the requests for no home visits. May the Lord bless her and reunite her with her husband, Billy.
