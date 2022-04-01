Gloria Sawyer Hinson, 82, passed away peacefully on March 28th 2022, with her two daughters at her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, and sister who devoted her life to her family. Gloria was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC along with her 9 brothers and sisters. She graduated valedictorian from Central High School in 1957. In 1959 she married Zane Alexander, a Baptist minister, who soon thereafter joined the army and started Gloria’s adventures as an army chaplain wife for the next 20 years. The family lived in 9 different states, Germany, and the Panama Canal Zone. This transitory life, though, did not stop Gloria from furthering her education. She took college courses from the University of Maryland campus in Germany, San Antonio College in Texas, Canal Zone College in Panama, and Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. She would go on to become a certified cytotechnologist. She worked for 20 years at LabCorp, receiving their Laboratorian of the Year award in 1997. Gloria eventually settled in Atlanta, where she married James Hinson. They later moved to Hillsborough, NC to be close to her daughters, who were starting their own families in the Triangle area. Gloria loved being close to her five grandchildren, attending countless dance recitals, band concerts, sporting events, and graduations. Gloria was always an avid sports fan and competitor, rooting for the college teams of all her children’s and grandchildren’s alma maters. Her love of sports goes back to her high school days where she was the star player on her high school basketball team, scoring 30 points once in a single game. She also played 3rd base on her high school softball team. As an adult she was an avid tennis player, winning the army wives tennis tournament. Gloria is predeceased by her first husband, Zane Alexander, and her second husband, James Hinson. She is survived by her two daughters: Donna Alexander Mounce (Randy) and Dawn Alexander Swartz (John); five grandchildren: Cassie McMillan, Alex McMillan, Lexi Swartz, Avery Swartz, and Allie Swartz; two sisters: Lois Collins and Myra Stepp (Ernie); two brothers: Aubrey Sawyer (Pat) and Bob Sawyer; and many, many nieces and nephews. At Gloria’s request there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charitable organization of your choice. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
