Arthur “Gordon” Milbrath, age 103 (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC) died on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lexington, NC. Born in Bertha, MN on April 18, 1919 to the late Arthur W. Milbrath and Flora Smith Milbrath, he was the widower of Jeanne Armstrong Milbrath. A graduate of North Dakota State in Fargo, ND, Gordon served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and U. S. Navy Reserves during World War II as a Naval Aviator and then worked with the Federal Aviation Administration. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his son, A. Gordon “Don” Milbrath, Jr. of Nags Head, NC; and grandchildren, Christa V. Weeks, Caroline Milbrath, and Sadler Milbrath. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane M. Jewell. A graveside service will be held at Old Hollywood Cemetery at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Milbrath family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Milbrath’s name to Coastal Land Trust, 3 Pine Valley Drive, Wilmington, NC 28412 (coastallandtrust.org/donate/) or NC Coastal Federation, Northeast Office, P. O. Box 276, Wanchese, NC 27981 (www.nccoast.org/give/).
