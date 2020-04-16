Grace Marie Stiles
SOUTH MILLS - Grace Marie Stiles, 70 of South Mills, NC, departed from this earthly life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Life Celebration Services due to COVID-19 have been limited to the family on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Tyrone Smith, Officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with less than 10 people viewing at a time.
Grace leaves to cherish her precious memories: husband, Tallie Stiles of South Mills, NC; one daughter, Tisa Stiles of Elizabeth City; NC; sisters, Jackie Woodley of Shawboro, NC, Mavis Simmons of Elizabeth City, NC, Cynthia Simmons of Gaston, NC, Delores Simmons of Elizabeth City, NC, Denise Simmons of Elizabeth City and Deidre Simmons (Troy) of Elizabeth City, NC; four brothers, Willie Simmons, Jr of Elizabeth City, NC, Wiley Simmons of Portsmouth, VA, Oscar Simmons (Theresa) of Camden, NC and Melvin Simmons (Joanne); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.