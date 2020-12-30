It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Gracie Harvey who entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A private Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Alvin M. Griffin Chapel located at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. A public walk-through viewing will take place on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 1:00pm-1:30pm. All Covid-19 restrictions will be in place and everyone is required to wear a mask upon entering the funeral home. The family wishes to thank everyone in advance for your willingness to honor their requests. Adkins Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the Harvey family with excellence and care.
