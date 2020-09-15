Gracie Hemingway

Gracie Wesley Gray Hemingway
POWELLS POINT - Gracie Wesley Gray Hemingway, 95, of Spot Road, Powells Point, NC went to meet her Heavenly Father on September 13, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on September 3, 1925 to the late Baxter and Anna Gray. She was a devoted wife to the late Reverend Herbert Hemingway.
Gracie is survived by her only sibling sister, Mercedis Blake; three children: Patricia Hemingway Privott and Ben Chambers of Powells Point, NC; Herbert A. Hemingway, Jr. and wife, Rhonda of Merry Hill, NC and Barbara Hemingway Allsbrook of Elizabeth City, NC. Also surviving are four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be a graveside service at Powells Point Baptist Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. In case of inclement weather, the graveside service will be held inside Powells Point Baptist Church. Please wear masks and try to distance yourself. Thank you. Following the service lunch will be served at Powells Point Baptist Church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Powells Point Baptist Church, 8383 Caratoke Hwy, Powells Point, NC 27966.
