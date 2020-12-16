Graham Lamb Keaton, 83, of Barco, NC died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1937 in Pasquotank County to the late Mordecai Keaton and Bertha Palmer Keaton and was the husband of Carol Lee Hampton Keaton of the home. He was a retired Sergeant with the Currituck Sheriff’s Department and a former farmer. He was a member of Grandy Community Church and Holly Ridge Golf Course and served in the NC National Guard. Graham was better known as the “King of Collards of Currituck.” In addition to his wife of sixty-one years, he is survived by two daughters, Cathy Casey (Sandy) of Currituck, NC and Nancy Slabaugh (Kenton) of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, Amy Rawl, Megan Morgan (David), Joshua Slabaugh, Daniel Slabaugh, and R. J. Casey; four great grandchildren, Thomas Rawl, Carter Keaton Rawl, Graham Morgan, and Grace Morgan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his four-legged buddy, Luke. He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Christine Borden and Eloise Keaton; and two brothers, Earl Keaton and Randolph Keaton. Due to the Coronavirus no services or visitation are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Keaton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .