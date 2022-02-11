Grover "Roadrunner" Hollowell
HERTFORD - Grover "Roadrunner" Hollowell, 79, of 110 Swamp Road, Hertford, NC, died Thursday, February 10, 2022 in his home where was cared for by his wife and daughters.
Mr. Hollowell was born in Perquimans County on February 20, 1942, and was the son of the late Joel F., Sr. and Elizabeth Whedbee Hollowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joel F. Hollowell, Jr. and wife, Oneita, and their son, Russ; his "second mother", Lessie White; and by his four-legged companion, Mac.
"Roadrunner", as he was known in trucking circles, started driving a truck when he was 14 years old for the family business, J.F. Hollowell & Son, and continued until the business closed in 1970. He then drove for his brother at Hollowell Oil from 1970 until 1982, and then started Grover Hollowell Trucking, a business he operated until he retired in 2015. After "retiring", he continued to haul for many local businesses and farmers. Many will remember he loved to haul heavy loads and drive fast. Trucking was his life.
The family holds dear to the memory of how much he loved his "girls" and grandkids. Even though the sports may not have been that interesting to him, the grandkids were, and he attended the baseball games, and tennis and soccer matches without complaint. Friends were also important, and he supported his community needs and any truck driver that he knew needed a helping hand. He was raised in the fellowship of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church and was a charter member of the Winfall Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Elaine Combs Hollowell; three daughters, Kelly Hollowell Cross (husband, Martin) of Edenton, Julie Trueblood Meads (husband, Tony) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Lynette Trueblood Baker (husband, Charles) of Belvidere; his four-legged daughter, Isabel, of the home; and three grandchildren, Emily Cross, and Carlton and Carissa Baker. Also surviving is a niece, Beth Hollowell Upton (husband, Kelley); and three great-nephews, Tyler Sawyer (Winter), Colby Sawyer (Eva), and Christopher Hollowell (Lacey).
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Walter Johnston. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cedar Grove U.M.C. Building Fund, in care of Monica Thornton, 418 Lake Road, Hertford, NC 27944, or to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 N. Road St. #2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Albemarle Hospice for the passionate and loving care given their loved one in his period of transition.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.