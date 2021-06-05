Gustave G. Smith, 84, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away quietly, in his home, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Gustave and Agnes Smith, Gus joined the Navy when he turned 18. He spent his 4 years as an Navy flier aboard several aircraft carriers, stationed mostly at Norfolk and it was during that time he married his first wife, Virginia Smith (Hipp). After working for commercial construction companies for over 20 years, Gus found his calling in 1980 when he started working for the Lutheran Church in America in their Fundraising and Counseling Service. His work led him to eventually become the director of the organization and he worked with them for 10 years until he and Virginia moved to Elizabeth City. After a few years working on his own and the death of Virginia in 1994, he began working for the Food Bank of the Albemarle, and became the director there. In retirement, he stayed busy, working with various civic groups including the Kiwanis, the Homeless Coalition, the Hope Group, Room in the Inn, and the SOULS feeding group. Gus was the recipient of many commendations for work in his adopted hometown of Elizabeth City, most notably the Witherspoon-Harris award and the River City Men of Excellence award. Very active in his church, Gus was an integral part of Cann Memorial Presbyterian. Leading worship services, teaching adult Sunday School classes and on the Session, Gus was a man of deep faith and strong convictions. Gus is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Virginia and his daughter, Lisa Caruso. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Victoria Smith of Elizabeth City, his son, Scott Smith (wife, Julie) of Mount Juliet, TN, his stepson, Tripp Carter (wife, Caroline) of Raleigh, NC, his grandchildren, Amanda, Aiken and Luke, and his great-granddaughter, Isabella. Also by his brothers, Dan, George and Steve and his sisters, Agnes, Carol and Joyce. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 10 a.m. Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 W E Main St, Elizabeth City, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Albemarle (www.afoodbank.org), 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to Cann Memorial Presyterian Church.
