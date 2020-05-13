Gwendolyn Ernestine Bolden Minor
ANNANDALE, VA - Gwendolyn Ernestine Bolden Minor, 76, a resident of Annandale VA and a former resident of Elizabeth City NC,
Celebration of Life Service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice St., Elizabeth City, NC. You may watch the service live at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home.
Gwendolyn Bolden Minor leaves to cherish her memories; daughter, Dawn J. Minor; and a host of cousins and friends.
