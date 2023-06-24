H. Darlene Richards

H. Darlene Richards

ELIZABETH CITY - H. Darlene Scheafer Richards, age 62, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Manassas, VA on February 28, 1961, she was the daughter of Barbara and Wade Akers. She was married for twenty-seven years to her husband, Edward. A loving wife and beloved mother and sister, she loved cooking, baking. and gardening.

