Harlan Arthur Collins
ELIZABETH CITY - Harlan Arthur Collins, age 75, of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, NC died March 3, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rushford, NY on March 15, 1944 to the late Harlan Collins and Juanita Morris Collins, he was the husband of Joyce Holmes Collins of the residence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberlie Babcock (Aaron) of Norfolk, VA and Pamela Knight (Rodney) of Moyock, NC; two sons, Forest Collins (Jenny) and the Rev. Scott Collins, all of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
No service will be held at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Collins family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.