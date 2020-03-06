Harlan Collins

Harlan Arthur Collins

ELIZABETH CITY - Harlan Arthur Collins, age 75, of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, NC died March 3, 2020 at his residence. Born in Rushford, NY on March 15, 1944 to the late Harlan Collins and Juanita Morris Collins, he was the husband of Joyce Holmes Collins of the residence.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberlie Babcock (Aaron) of Norfolk, VA and Pamela Knight (Rodney) of Moyock, NC; two sons, Forest Collins (Jenny) and the Rev. Scott Collins, all of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

No service will be held at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Collins family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.