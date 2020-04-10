Harry B. Cannon, III
ELIZABETH CITY - Harry B. Cannon, III, 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died suddenly on April 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Cannon; daughter, Taylor Bradbury and Lamar of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Jordan Rimarski and David and granddaughter, Kennedy Rimarski, of Bath, NC; father, Harry B. Cannon, Jr, and Newell, Hertford NC; sisters, Mollie Bennett, Ginnie Whittington of Raleigh, NC and Hannah Cannon of Chesapeake, VA; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mollie Virginia Hough Cannon.
Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made through Church of the Redeemer in Camden, NC for SOULS Meals Ministry.