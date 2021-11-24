Harry Beard Cannon, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Harry Beard Cannon, Jr., 87, died at home 13 November 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Newell Harper Cannon, daughters Mollie C. Bennett, Virginia C. Whittington of Raleigh and Hannah Cannon of Chesapeake, VA; brothers Hugh Cannon and Liz, Sarasota, FL, Jonathan Cannon and Alice, Earlysville, VA and sister Hope Cannon and Rob Buckley, Fernandina Beach, FL. 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in York, PA and attended St Andrews School, Middletown DE and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, NC in 1956 with a BS in Geology.
He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy Nelson Hammond and Harry Beard Cannon, Sr., and son Harry Beard Cannon, III.
In lieu of flowers, donations to SOULS Ministry, c/o Church of the Redeemer Anglician, 207 Hwy 343 South, Camden, NC 27921, with a notation for Harry Cannon, Jr.-SOULS or to the American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org, donations.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.