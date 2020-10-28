Harry W. Coppersmith, Jr.

CAROLINA SHORES - Harry W. Coppersmith Jr., 78, died October 24, 2020. Born on April 20, 1942, in Shiloh, NC. He was the son of Harry Coppersmith and Nellie Mae Owens Coppersmith.

Harry spent over 2 years with the US Air Force. While living in Maryland, he retired from Verizon Communication. He then moved to the Carolina Shores/Little River area to enjoy the weather and play golf.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Mullins Coppersmith; his children Darren and Sandra; and seven grandchildren. Harry was also step-father to Debra Baker, Penny Markulis and four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lee Funeral Home on November 6th at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson's Association at 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10305.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is servicing the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.