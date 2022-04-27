Hazel H. Anderson passed away April 22, 2022. She was born August 24, 1925 in Oak City, NC to William Joseph and Maudie Clara Hooks Harris. Hazel was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabeth City where she served faithfully for over 60 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Benjamin Anderson; two brothers, Ernest & Johnnie Harris; and a sister Alma Rapp. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Joann Anderson Crawford (Ray) of Midlothian, VA; two sons, Benjamin Whayland Anderson (Dottie) and Michael Gene Anderson (Pam), both of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, John Anderson of Midlothian, VA, Seth Anderson (Sarah) of Winterville, NC and Kristin Litzenberger (Davis) of Raleigh, NC; and two great grandchildren, Kaylee & Piper Anderson of Winterville, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Christian Church, 800 Beech Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
