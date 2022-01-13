Hazel Maculewich

Hazel Hudgins Maculewich
MAPLE - Hazel Hudgins Maculewich, 81, of Maple, NC died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 31, 1940 in Danville, VA to the late Willie Robert Hudgins and Mary Frances Snead Smith, and was the wife of Stanley J. Maculewich. She was a retired department manager at K-Mart, a past member of the American Legion Post 40 Women's Auxiliary, and a Baptist.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Delena Ostrander (Lars), Brenda Fluke, Connie Gray; two stepchildren, Darlene Maculewich Stokes and Anthony Maculewich; three brothers, Robert Hudgins, Jimmy Hudgins, and Harry Hudgins; eight grandchildren, Crystal King, Heather King, Elizabeth Hogge, Bobby Hogge (Kim), Jamie Fluke (Erich), Teresa Fluke, Jessica Matthews, and Randy Matthews; and ten great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Wanda Bea Gray Yanello; and stepdaughter, Deborah Maculewich Forester.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the residence. Burial will follow in Laurel Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Maculewich family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .