Hazel Meekins Hare, a native of Wanchese, NC but currently residing in Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in at the age of 82. She was born on December 26, 1940, in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Casper Dalton Meekins, Sr. and Eula Daniels Meekins. Hazel’s life was filled with love and dedication to her friends and family. She worked in the Gift Shop at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, where she shared her warm smile and friendly demeanor with visitors. Hazel had a love for arts and crafts, spending hours coloring. However, spending time with her family and friends, especially during their annual family reunion known as “Daniels Days” was always the height of her summer, reminiscing about the days gone by. She had an uncanny ability to remember important dates such as birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones in her friends’ and family’s lives. Her loving nature and incredible hugs will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have received them. She was affectionately known as “Hugging Hazel”. Hazel was a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church, a place of worship that held a special significance to her heart, as it was a church her grandfather built. She was predeceased by her parents, Casper Dalton Meekins, Sr. and Eula Daniels Meekins; her brother, Casper Dalton Meekins, Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Helen Meekins and Sue Meekins. Hazel is survived by her brother, Rudy Meekins; nieces, Karen M. Malo (Norman), Kathryn M. Burgess (Grant), and Elaine Wood (Larry); nephews, C. D. Meekins, III (Debra) and Bryan Meekins (Sue); great-nieces and nephews, Todd, Allison, Caroline, Casey, Jessica, and Aaron; great-great-nieces and nephews, Jack, Graham, Ava, Ethan, Jordin, and Hudson; and her children, Lisa, James, and Wesley. A funeral service to honor and remember Hazel’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Bethany Church of Wanchese, located at 101 Wharf Road, Wanchese, NC 27981. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will take place in Cudworth Cemetery, Wanchese, NC. Hazel loved flowers so they are welcome. Donations in her name may be made to Bethany Church of Wanchese, located at 101 Wharf Road, Wanchese, NC 27981. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
