Hazel Orlean Owens Bray, 91 of 111 Whitehurst Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born November 24, 1929 in Scott’s Bluff, NE to the late Arthur Owens, Sr., and Helen Mae Everette Owens and was the wife for seventy-three years of Willis Davis Bray of the residence. She was a seamstress for Supak and the Elizabeth City Hosiery Mill and a member of St. Paul Original Free Will Baptist Church. The family says, “our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went on to be with the Lord. We will remember her love, compassion, and caring heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.” In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jean Dunning (Dick) of Richmond, VA and Susan Ann King (Royce) of Washington, NC; three sons, David Allen Bray of Durham, NC, Michael Lee Bray and Robert Wayne Bray (Jennifer) all of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Mickey Owens (Jan) of KY; a half-brother, Arthur Owens, Jr. of Mitchell, NE; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. She was pre-deceased by a son, Douglas Eugene Bray. The family thanks Hazel’s loving granddaughter and caregiver, April and her husband Brian Kilroy. A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in New Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bray family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
