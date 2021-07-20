Hazel T. Byrum

Hazel Hurdle Trueblood Byrum passed peacefully at her residence on Friday, July 16, 2021, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late King George Byrum for 57 years, a wonderful Mother, Granny, and friend. She dearly loved her family and cherished the many times they spent together. Hazel was born on April 2, 1935, in the New Hope community of Perquimans County to the late William Alonza and Lucille Hurdle Trueblood. She met the love of her life, King George Byrum, and moved to Tyner after they married and made a home with daughters Ira Lucille and Hazelene Marie. Hazel started as an office manager with Harrell’s Gas Company in Hertford, and remained with the company as it changed ownership several times before retiring from Amerigas, Inc. A faithful and active member of Happy Home Church, she served in various positions including bookkeeper, with the Ladies Auxiliary, as a Bible School Teacher, Song Leader, Camp Meeting cook, and with the Young at Heart Group. Her favorite was serving as the Little Children’s Sunday School Teacher, and saying “Open up, let’s feed the birdies”, where and when each child received M&M’s as a prize for being good, or for remembering their Bible verse. Like others from her generation, over the years she was a pillar of faith, and many of her churches successes can be attributed to their hard work. Hazel had a “servant’s heart”, and through her kind acts, she often put others needs ahead of her own. She was blessed to be married to King George for many years, and together they were caretakers for numerous family members, bringing several in to live with them. She continued to show her kindness even during her declining years as she lovingly crocheted over 250 lap and baby blankets for her family and friends. As she stitched, she prayed for the special person that would receive the gift. An avid bird watcher, she kept her bird feeders well stocked for her beloved Cardinals, Doves, and many others. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, quilting, cooking, canning, gardening, but most of all, singing with her beloved King George. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ira Byrum Parker of Nashville, TN, and son-in-law, Martin Parker. Surviving is her daughter, Hazelene Byrum of Tyner; five grandchildren: Julie Solesbee (Erle) and Holly Winslow (Marty), both of Hertford, James Hare (Roxana) and Chris Hare, both of Nashville, TN, and Quinton Parker (Katie) of Washington State. Her great loves were her eleven great-grandchildren: Hayleigh, Ethan, Zak, Alyssa, Christopher, Kaiden, Blakelyn, Evelyn, Lillian, Camilla, and Mariam. She was so looking forward to holding her newest great-grandchild that is soon to arrive. Also surviving is her sister, Betty Lou Casey, and sister-in-law, Delores Gallop; and numerous other extended family members. A service in celebration of her life was held Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Happy Home Church, 534 Happy Home Road, Tyner, and was conducted the Revs. Darryl Stallings and Rick Lowery. Entombment followed in the church cemetery. No formal visitation was planned, however friends are invited to visit at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in her memory may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program, in care of the Albemarle Commission, 512 South Church Street, Herford, NC 27944. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Lindsey White and his team, and to the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice, including Tonya, Kavona, Becky, Rick, and Sarah, for all the excellent care given their loved one during her declining health. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
