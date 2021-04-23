PFC Hector Gordon Mann entered eternal rest on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina (service will be live steamed) with Elder Donald Peartree as Eulogist. A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. and the Kappa Alpha Psi Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Dove Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. We will be adhering to all COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required for all services. In addition to his father Hector leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Vickie Mann of the home; two daughters: Natasha Gonzales and Paris Mann-Hendrickson (Scott), Columbus, IN; one son: Bryan Hawkins, Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren: Travis, Malachi, Karmella and Mhyla-Ann; one great grandson: Kyree; two brothers: Steven Mann (Linda), Brunswick, GA and Bruce Mann, Pantego, NC; one aunt: Velma Roland, FL; three uncles: Ledrew Farrow, OH, Carver Farrow, Virgin Islands and Clyde Mann, Washington, NC; mother in law: Dorothy Dozier, Brooklyn, NY; one brother in law: Ronald Dozier (Alice), Baldwin, NY; eight sisters in law: Andrea Chan Mann, Washington, DC, Jan Mann, Columbus, IN, Sheila Taylor, Bonnie Dozier, Lisa Washington all of Brooklyn, NY, Carol Simmons (Nick), Angela Johnson (John), of Camden, NC and Sharon Spence (Shelton), Elizabeth City, NC plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers that he called “his family”. You may sign the on- line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Mann family.