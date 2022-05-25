Helen Anne Reid Rapp, age 93, of River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, NC went peacefully to her eternal home on May 18, 2022. Helen Anne was born May 26, 1928, in Cabarrus County, N.C. She graduated from Thomasville High School, Montreat College and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English from UNC-Chapel Hill where she also enjoyed singing in the Glee Club. She was married to Walter Jerome Rapp in Thomasville, NC in 1951 and they built a life together for more than 70 years. She sang in the choir at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City NC and later became a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in High Point. Anne was a devoted wife and mother to her three sons, and happiest surrounded by her family. She had a love of literature and taught English in Greensboro. She was the favorite story-teller of many who knew her and served as an unofficial family historian. She will be remembered for her strong faith, her zest for life, and her keen sense of humor. Anne Rapp is survived by her three sons; W. Jerome Rapp Jr., Stewart Rapp and his wife, Mary, David Rapp and his wife, Wendy, her four grandchildren; Thomas, Caroline, Hannah, and Natalie. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Perry. Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in High Point, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church in High Point. We mourn the passing and celebrate the life of this servant of the Lord, Anne Rapp. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
