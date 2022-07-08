Helen Brumsey

ELIZABETH CITY - Helen White Brumsey, 86 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Her life will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace and Truth Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place on Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palmyra Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC.
Her earthly life memories will forever be cherished by her children, Dennis Elliott, (Linda) of Elizabeth City, NC, Charles Williams, (Sharon) of Ellendale Delaware, Catherine Faison, (Larry), Linda Brumsey-Moore (Waitman), Jerome Brumsey (Angela), Raymond Brumsey (Deloris) of Elizabeth City, NC, and Cheryl Brumsey Hassell of Chesapeake, Virginia. siblings, Lessie White of Elizabeth City, NC, Diana White Griffin (Earnest) of Hertford, NC, Jackie White, Ricky White, Ronnie White (Ester) and Troy White (Pamela), all of Elizabeth City, NC. Eighteen grandchildren, thirty-four great- grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other friends.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
