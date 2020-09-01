Helen Jones

Helen D. Jones
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Helen D Jones will be Wednesday September 2,2020 at old oak grove cemetery at 2pm. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1,2020 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7.
Helen was loved by so many. She always knew how to brighten someone's day and make them feel loved. She treated everyone with kindness and respect. She rarely got mad and when she did, you knew she had a darn good reason! Her outlook on life was inspiring. If you were lucky to spend more than five minutes with her presence you were forever changed. I am so grateful to have had a mother who embraced each day with optimism.