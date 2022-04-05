Dr. Helen Marshall Caldwell “Do everything in love.” -- 1 Corinthians 16:14 “…Her sweetness making the soul noble… Her presence creating indelible footprints.” -- Dr. Leonard A Slade, Jr., former student and friend of Dr. Helen Marshall Caldwell Helen Marshall Caldwell gained angel wings Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born September 19, 1927 to Annie Blanche Randolph Marshall and Edward Louden Marshall, in Farmville VA, Dr. Caldwell lived out her purpose in the gift of 94 years of life. Life’s journey from Farmville, VA sent Dr. Caldwell from Virginia State University to New York University and, ultimately, The George Washington University, where she earned her doctorate in Speech Pathology and Audiology. Dr. Caldwell served with consistent excellence at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) for a total of 44 years in both the academy and the administration, moving from distinguished full Professor to Professor Emerita, to eventually serving as the first African American female Vice Chancellor in the University of North Carolina system of 16 universities. Helen was also a charter member of the Elizabeth City chapters of The National Epicureans, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and the Elizabeth City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was an active member of The Links, Incorporated, The Hope Group, The National Association of University Women, and the National Council of Negro Women. Although the list of her professional accolades and accomplishments could span pages, if asked, Helen would share that her greatest accomplishments were her marriage to Thomas L. Caldwell and her relationship with her daughter and “bestie” Patrice Thomasena Caldwell Smith. Helen loved unconditionally, and that love was grounded in her Christian faith, unlocking the path to everlasting life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Edward Marshall, husband Thomas L. Caldwell and siblings Alice, Laverne, Ethel, Louden, Julia, Hazel, and Beulah. She leaves her beloved brother Harry (Barbara) and a special sister/cousin Loveline Sledge Adams to continue to celebrate her life. Her daughter Patrice, whom she affectionately called “Tricey,” will continue to cherish memories forever. Helen’s three goddaughters, two godsons, one grand-goddaughter, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all held a special place in her heart. Dr. Helen Marshall Caldwell: Educator. Leader. Mentor. Friend. Cousin. Aunt. Wife. Mommy…. “…And she was LOVED.” – Song of Solomon, Toni Morrison Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home.