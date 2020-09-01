Helen Small
ELIZABETH CITY - Helen Copeland Small, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. Born July, 22, 1935 in Stokes, NC, she is predeceased by her parents, James Glenn Copeland and Willie Cherry Copeland, and her brother James Earl Copeland. Helen was also preceded in death by three loving husbands, Louis Carlton Spain, James Edward Lewis, and Edwin Morris Small, Sr.
Helen loved sunbathing, gardening, and music from the 50s to swing to Motown. In 1953, she was voted most athletic and wittiest by her classmates at Stokes High School, and the Daily Reflector called her "the pert little forward with a two-handed shooting technique."
Helen is survived by her daughters, Cherry Lynn Kershner (Richard) of Chesapeake, VA, and Jennifer Hawkins (Melvin) of Camden, NC; her grandchildren, Jonathan Erich Blackwell (Lisa) of Aurora, OH, and Blake Hawkins of Camden, NC; great grandchildren Deacon and Gideon Blackwell; sisters, Doris Copeland Friel of Greenville, NC and Betty Lou Davis (Dewey) of Lucama, NC. Helen is also survived by many special family members, LuAnn Lewis Barber, Belinda Lewis Bagwell, James E. Lewis II, Kim Lewis Jones, Lori Lewis Perry, Susan Small, Jerry Small, and Yvonne Parker, and their families.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chad Thomas. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, Greenville, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Small family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.