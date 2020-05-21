Henrietta Leary

Henrietta Forbes Leary
SHILOH - Mable Henrietta Forbes Leary, age 90, of Shiloh died Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was a loving wife, daughter, mama, grandmama and great-grandmama. Henrietta was born in Camden County July 14, 1929 to the late William Clyde Forbes and Dora Burgess Forbes. She was the wife of the late Jack T. Leary, the love of her life. Henrietta is survived by three sons, Jack M. Leary and wife Vicky of Camden, Clyde Leary and wife Jeanne of Shiloh, Bruce Leary of Shiloh and his special friend, Melody Connor of Eagle Springs NC; a daughter, Judy Leary of Shiloh, NC; four grandchildren, Eric Leary and wife Tracy of Richlands, NC, Chad Leary of Manteo NC, Meredith Leary Solomon and husband Tim of Raleigh, NC and Ryan Leary and wife Ashley of Suffolk VA; and seven great-grandchildren, Dailey Rae and Jack T. Leary, Jill and Zeke Leary, Marin and Cora Basnight, and Judson Leary; and a sister, Eleanor Collins of Shiloh NC.
Henrietta was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and enjoyed being in the Walston Missionary Circle. She faithfully read her Bible every day as long as she was able to do so. Henrietta loved to cook and share food with relatives, friends and neighbors. Her specialties were boiled dinners complete with corn meal dumplings and cakes. She cooked and decorated many cakes. She had a sweet tooth and enjoyed snacks with lots of sugar and real butter. Henrietta loved genealogy. Her mind was phenomenal and she could tell you the family lines for generations. Through her love of genealogy she became best friends with Florence Till and they enjoyed a special friendship over many years as well as friendships with cousins Linda and Beverly in Texas with whom she spent many late hours and visits over the phone. Henrietta also loved to crochet and taught many ladies to crochet through COA's Adult Education Program. Many a child has been wrapped in baby blankets made by her loving hands. She also made special afghans for her family. She was an avid reader and a master at crossword puzzles. She loved quilting. Her flowers and gardens were special; she truly had a green thumb. Henrietta cherished her pets, always having cats and dogs. She also loved dolls and had over 100 in her collection.
Henrietta loved being at home and would welcome anyone, day or night, visiting, talking and telling stories. Sharing time and love with her family was most important. The family would like to say a special thanks to her caregiver, Faye Richardson, who not only spent many hours taking care of her but also became a dear friend.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home at 864 Hwy 343 South, Shiloh. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Leary family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.