Henry Cleveland White, III (Jimmie) age 82, of Harris Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Currituck House. Born in Portsmouth, VA on October 24, 1938 to the late Henry C. White, Jr. and Ruby Belvin White, he was the husband of Kathy S. James. Jimmie served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and worked as a truck driver until retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their daughter, Erin N. White of Ruskin, FL; his first wife, Rose White of Virginia Beach, VA, their son Forrest White (Marie) of Chesapeake, VA, and their daughter, Robin Slaughter (Scott) of Howe, TX; two sisters, Joan Helms and Linda Valenzuela; one brother, Gary White (Nancy); three grandchildren, Wesley Gonzalez, Regan Gonzalez, and Brett White; and two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Andilynn Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Eric. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 2245 Stantonsburg Rd., Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the White family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
