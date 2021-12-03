Henry Dillard, Sr.

Henry Clement Dillard, Sr.

JARVISBURG - Deacon Henry Clement Dillard, Sr., 89 of Jarvisburg, NC, departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at his residence.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Jarvisburg, NC. A viewing of his earthly remains will be at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife Ruth Owens Dillard of the home; five children, Myra Sawyer (Thomas), Stanley Elliott (Marcella), Helen Taylor (Gregory), Antoinette Clark, Michelle Dillard and daughter-in-law, Lynette Dillard; ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; one sister Joyce Jones of Hartford, CT; five sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.

