Henry Marvin Doxey, Sr
CURRITUCK - Henry Marvin Doxey, Sr., age 97, of Currituck, NC died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Sligo, NC on April 5, 1924 to the late William Henry Doxey and Mary Swain Doxey, he was the widower of Jean Doxey Doxey whom he married in 1943. Mr. Doxey served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. A retired tugboat captain and former heavy equipment operator for 30 years (retiring in 1986), he was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church and Operating Engineers Local 147.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharron Sanderson (Sandy) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; two sons, Kevin Wayne Doxey (Kelly) and Henry Marvin Doxey, Jr. (Lisa) all of Coinjock, NC; a sister, Evelyn D. Lane of Virginia Beach, VA; five grandchildren, Kathryn Marie Doxey Woodward (Tim), Jennifer Jean Sanderson, Shelbi Lynn Sanderson Medero (Kyle), Courtney Jeannette Doxey, and Zachary Wayne Doxey; and a great-grandchild, Isabelle Woodward.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Hampton Cemetery, Waterlily, NC with Wayne Twiford, Sr. officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Doxey family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Albemarle Hospice, 1507 N. Road St., Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Doxey please visit https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.