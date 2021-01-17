Henry Gilbert Sawyer, age 83, of Camden, NC died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Belcross, NC on November 15, 1937 to the late Edwin Sawyer and Edna Gilbert Sawyer, he was the widower of Brenda Sawyer. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Air Force. He was a member of Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church and worked with state vocational rehabilitation until his retirement. He is survived by a daughter, Shelly Hudson (Ernie) of Jonas Ridge, NC; a son, Donald Sawyer (Tonya) of Buffalo, SC; three sisters, Iredell Forbes of Camden, NC, Carolyn Alexander (Neal) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Edna Ripley of MD; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters, Mary Florence, Zita, Maude, Brantley, Pete, Alfred, Willa Faye, Kermit and Edwin. A memorial service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery located in Brooksville, FL. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
