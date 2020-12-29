Henry W. Eason

Henry Wilson Eason, 90, of 1392 Highway 343 North, South Mills, NC died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 31, 1929 in South Mills to the late William Horace Eason, Sr., and Mary Foster Eason and was the husband for sixty-seven years of the late Rae Phelps Eason. He was a life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church, seventy-year member and Past Master of New Lebanon Masonic Lodge 314 AF & AM, and former member of the Sudan Shriners. He was retired from SUPSHIP at the Norfolk Navan Shipyard. He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman in his younger years and enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and family. He is survived by three daughters, Mary Anne Hurdle (Danny) of Ashburn, VA, Sharon Eason of Winterville, NC, and Lynn Needham (Leon, Jr.) of South Mills, NC; a sister, Peggy Eason of Deep Creek, VA; five grandchildren, Kristi Batten (John), J. D. Hurdle (Charlyce), Brad Needham, Jessica Brown (Bobby), and Kelsey Needham; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by four brothers, William H. Eason, Jack Eason, Camillus Eason, and Bob Eason. A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm at South Mills Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Eason family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.