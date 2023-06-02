...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2
NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Herbert C. Davenport, Jr., age 73 of Parrottsville, TN, formerly of Poplar Branch, NC passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023. He retired as a pipe fitter from N.N.S.Y. Shop 56 in Portsmouth, VA. He was also a member of Currituck Masonic Lodge 0463. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert C. Davenport, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Georgie Davenport, children, Cassandra Davenport, and H.C. Davenport, III, grandchildren, Tyler (Erica) Kight, and Joshua Kight, and one great-grandchild, Evelyn Kight, mother, Audrey Davenport; siblings, Wayne Davenport, Brenda (Ralph) Gallop, and Jeff (Shawn) Davenport, as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of Herbert’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.