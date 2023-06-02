Herbert C. Davenport, Jr

Herbert C. Davenport, Jr., age 73 of Parrottsville, TN, formerly of Poplar Branch, NC passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023. He retired as a pipe fitter from N.N.S.Y. Shop 56 in Portsmouth, VA. He was also a member of Currituck Masonic Lodge 0463. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert C. Davenport, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Georgie Davenport, children, Cassandra Davenport, and H.C. Davenport, III, grandchildren, Tyler (Erica) Kight, and Joshua Kight, and one great-grandchild, Evelyn Kight, mother, Audrey Davenport; siblings, Wayne Davenport, Brenda (Ralph) Gallop, and Jeff (Shawn) Davenport, as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of Herbert’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home

