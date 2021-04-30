It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Herbert G. Griffin, Jr. (Affectionately known as "Old Folks") who answered the Master's Call on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center. A Service of Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Alvin M. Griffin Chapel at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. A Walk-Through Viewing will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the funeral home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Adkins Memorial Funeral Home family and staff count it a honor and privilege to serve the family of Mr. Griffin with profound excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
