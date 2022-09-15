Herbert Taylor Mullen, Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen, Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney. Herbert graduated from Camden High School 1960, Campbell (College) University 1964 B.S., Wake Forest School of Law 1967 J.D. Degree. He began his law practice in Elizabeth City in 1967, he referred to himself as a “Country Lawyer”. Herbert was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in South Mills where he was christened on Mother’s Day in 1943. He served his church as President of MYF, Sunday School Teacher, Chairman of the Board, continual Board Member, as well as other capacities. He was a member of the South Mills Ruritan Club 1968-2022; Kiwanis Club 1968-1984; Salvation Army Advisory Board 1969-2022; New Lebanon Lodge #314 AF, Providence Volunteer Fire Department and AM South Mills; First Citizens Bank Board 1980-2012; N.C. Community Foundation 2007-2009; Pasquotank County Attorney Jan. 1969-Sept. 1992; Counsel for Albemarle Hospital 1968-1996; Camden County Attorney Dec. 1993-Dec. 2005; Attorney for the Albemarle Regional Health Services until 2022; Attorney for the Albemarle District Jail until 2022; a supporter of the Lost Colony; a member of the Order of First Families confirming decent from George Durant; a member of the Sons and Daughters of the Colonial and Antebellum Bench and Bar 1365-1861 through decent of Ann Marwood Durant; a member of the American Bar Association and the N.C. Bar Association 1967-2022. Herbert was an avid hunter and gardener. One of his greatest pleasures was harvesting and sharing the bountiful fruits of his labor. He loved to travel to the beach each year with a truckload of his sweet corn and distribute it. He loved his “Garden Team” who helped him with his garden in South Mills; Lewis Walker, Leroy Walker (in past years), Debbie and Billy Roberts, Janet Inge, Tommy, Kirk Twiford, James Banks, Sanda Oo, Wendy Stokley, Sherrie Gregory, and Paul Smith, Jr. Herbert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Shaw Mullen married for fifty-six years (met at Campbell College); his daughter Bonnie Lynn Mullen Duncan (Chris), Willow Spring; his son Herb T. Mullen, III (Jaime), South Mills; his four Grand Joys: Caroline Duncan, Carson Duncan, Olivia Mullen, and Hyla Mullen. Survived by his sister Rebecca Mullen Tarkington and her family, Laurie Anne Ernst (Chad), Susan Price, Ashby Tarkington, III (Gina) and their children; a sister-in-law Janie Mann Shaw and her family Brian, Shelly, and Jacob Shaw; First Cousins: Susan Tucker Mullen, Dan Lewis (Dorothy), Clifford Lewis and their families. Deceased: Brothers-in-law Ashby Tarkington, Jr., Leon Shaw, Nephew Jason Price, Baby Gavin Price, First Cousin, Frank Mullen IV, Hunting Buddy Cuz Chris Jones. Extended and Considered Family: Trinity Church Family, Monica Harrell Spivey (his Paralegal for 30 years), Alison Harris, Tatum Wilson, Kala Ballance Caldwell (Buxton) Rudy Gray & Girls (Rodanthe), Endurance Seafood Family (Kill Devil Hills), Bo O’Neal, Paul and Nancy Catalfamo, David Robertson, Brumseys, Coopers, Pippens, the Wooddisses, all of his many clients and many others. Special gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Daniel Aruch (VOA), Dr. Janete Mills, Dr. Jeffrey Crawford (Duke), Dr. D’Amigo (Duke), Dr. Butler, Nurse Torina (VOA), Albemarle Home Care and Hospice (Liz, and other nurses who came), Care Givers: Sharon, Buffy, Janice, Attorney David Pureza, Susan Sabiston, Virginia Oncology Staff, and Sentara Albemarle Hospital (wonderful care) for all the loving support and care they provided. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Trinity Methodist Church, 104 Main Street, South Mills, NC 27976. Interment will be in Memory Gardens immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Mullen family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made in Herbert’s name to Trinity Methodist Church: c/o Jimmy Eason, 1386 NC Hwy 343 North, South Mills, NC 27976.
