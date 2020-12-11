Herman Mills

Herman "Nat" Mills
GRANDY - Herman "Nat" Mills was called to serve a higher authority on December 10, 2020 at the age of 87, in Grandy, NC. He was born on Sept 10, 1933 in Greenville, NC.
Nat was raised in Greenville until 1951 when he joined the Navy and served his country honorably for 32 years. He retired from the Navy in 1983 as a Parachute Rigger Master Chief (PRCM).
He continued to serve the Navy in a civilian capacity as a contractor for Logistics Management Engineering, Inc. studying the effects on personnel using aircraft ejections seats.
He finally settled down in Grandy NC in 1991. Still not done serving his community, Nat worked tirelessly on the church board at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. He was a wonderful family man, a dedicated husband, and loyal friend. Nat was very generous with his time and always went out of his way to help those in need.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia; his son, Donald Mills (Annette); son-in-law Danny Reeves of Chesapeake; Patricia's children, Michael Borkowski (Jean), Matthew Borkowski (Helen Ortel), and Kathy Verell (David); and thirteen grandchildren. Nat was predeceased by his daughter, Julie Reeves.
A private family interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Gardens, with a celebration of life held at a later date at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church located in Grandy, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in his name be made to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 648, Grandy, NC 27939. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Mills family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.