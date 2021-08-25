Celebration of Life for Hiawatha Sylvester will be Friday, August 27, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26,2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Hiawatha was a long-time member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Weeksville and continued his Christian service as a member of Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City where he faithfully served until his passing. He would continue to serve the community during retirement as a taxi driver and a distributor of the best watermelons and cantaloupes in North Carolina. Hiawatha was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander Sylvester and Sarah F. Lumsden Sylvester; brother, Robert Sylvester; sisters, Katherine Sharpe and Virginia Johnson. Hiawatha leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Lamar Sylvester (Tammy) of Fuquay-Varina, NC and their children, Brandon and Lauren and Larry Sylvester (Tomikia) of Columbia, SC. and children, Princess Sarah, Larry Jr., Jennifer, Jeremy, Timothy; sister, Ruth Glasper of Elizabeth City, NC; a dearly devoted friend and companion, Dorothy Combs of Elizabeth City, NC. Dorothy’s children and grandson lovingly adopted Nookie as their own “Papa.” He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including lifelong friends Willie “Chill Will” Gorham and Joe Felton.
