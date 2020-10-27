Horatio Drinkwater Newbern, III
JARVISBURG - Horatio Drinkwater "H.D." Newbern, III, 72, of Jarvisburg, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Newbern was born in Pasquotank County on April 29, 1948, and was the son of the late Horatio Drinkwater "Buster", Jr. and Della Claire Snipes Newbern. A 1971 graduate of North Carolina State, he farmed for many years and later also owned and operated F & H Land Development, Inc. He was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Marlene Humphries Newbern; three sons, Horatio D. "Racy" Newbern, IV and wife, Kimberly, of Aydlett, Scott Newbern and Clay Newbern and wife, Dana, both of Jarvisburg; six grandchildren, Sydney, Tristan, and Rachael Newbern, all of Aydlett, and Benelli Newbern, Jacob Rainwater, and Hailey Credle, all of Jarvisburg; and two brothers, John Melvin Newbern of Chesapeake, VA and Finley Newbern of Powells Point.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Newbern Family Cemetery, 256 Buster Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, and will be conducted by Pastor Rob Robinson. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, PO Box 132, Powells Point, NC 27966.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.